Two arrested after NHS worker hit by car in racially-aggravated attack

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for an attack on an NHS worker. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a racially aggravated hit-and-run attack on an NHS worker as he walked home from work.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes to be known only as K or his stage name Kdogg, suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone in the incident on the afternoon of 22 July.

He was deliberately struck by a car as he walked in Monks Park Avenue in Horfield, Bristol, after finishing his shift at nearby Southmead Hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident is being treated as a racially aggravated attack due to racist language used by the two occupants of the car, who fled the scene.

The two 18-year-old suspects were arrested on Saturday morning and are currently in police custody, the force confirmed.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized and police are awaiting the results of a forensic examination that was carried out on it, a force spokesman said.

Police are continuing to take witness statements, complete house-to-house inquiries and ensure any available CCTV has been fully reviewed.

K was left with multiple injuries and will now be in recovery for at least six months. Picture: PA

Superintendent Andy Bennett, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We appreciate this incident has caused a significant amount of concern but we'd like to stress there is no intelligence or information to indicate there's a further risk to the public.

"If anyone does have any concerns or worries then I would urge them to speak to officers within their local neighbourhood policing team who will be happy to answer any questions they can."

K, a keen footballer, has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

Doctors have said it will take a minimum of six months before K is able to do most things, but it will take longer for him to be back to full fitness.

He has been left permanently scarred, with surgeons unable to remove glass and grit in his face.

A fundraising page set up by his friend Simeon Mccarthy has received more than £31,000 in donations, and has been supported by the band Massive Attack.

Mr Mccarthy said the money would go directly to K to support him through his recovery "in whichever way he sees fit".

The fundraising page can be found HERE.