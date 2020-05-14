Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Berkshire town

14 May 2020, 15:45

Police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury
Police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury. Picture: Google Streetview

By Asher McShane

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby boy in a town in Berkshire.

Police were called to a property in Newbury by an ambulance crew at around 1.50am on Saturday morning to reports of a one-month-old boy being in cardiac arrest.

The baby named Colby Stroud, was taken to hospital but later died. The exact cause of death is unclear following a post-mortem that was carried out yesterday.

A man, 26 and woman, 24, both from Newbury, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and distressing incident and I understand that this news will cause a great deal of concern and upset in the community.

“I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation. We have arrested two people in connection with Colby’s death and they are currently in police custody.

“Members of the public may have seen a police presence in and around Ashridge Court since Saturday. I would encourage anyone with any questions or particular concerns to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200136471, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

