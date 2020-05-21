Two London stabbings being treated as 'linked' with victims in 'serious condition'

Two men have been arrested following two stabbing attacks on Thursday evening. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two men have been hospitalised with stab wounds in incidents which are thought to be linked.

Following the attacks, two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Police were called to Roden Street in Ilford just after 7pm this afternoon following reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering with stab wounds and rushed to hospital where he remains in "serious condition.

Officers were then called to an address in Forest Gate, where another man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

His condition is also described as serious, and the attack has been linked to the Ilford stabbing.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers believe this is linked to the same incident.

“A crime scene is in place while enquiries continue.”

A Section 60 order has been put in place for the Ilford town area until 5am on Friday.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8094/21 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.