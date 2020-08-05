Watch 'shocking' footage of woman and dog mowed down as police appeal for information

By EJ Ward

Watch the "shocking" moment a woman and her dog were hit by a car as police urgently appeal for information.

The footage released by West Midlands Police shows the moment a woman and her dog were hit by a car on Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, Birmingham just before 5pm on Wednesday, 22 July.

The CCTV footage shows the victim and her dog walking along the side of the road when a Renault Clio comes into shot, then veers across the road and hits the woman.

The woman survived the crash, but her pet dog Millie tragically died at the side of the road.

The crystal-clear footage shows a number of people running away from the scene with the car left in a field.

Police detectives are appealing to trace them.

Officers are also trying to find the black Astra that stops further down the road.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said they "believe the two cars were travelling together and the people are probably friends with each other."

Police are attempting to trace the occupants of the two vehicles. Picture: West Midlands Police

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or call 101 anytime.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are. Please quote log 3677 of 22 July.