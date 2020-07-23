Britain cuts global aid budget by £2.9 billion due to economic hit of coronavirus

23 July 2020, 15:07

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK will still meet its commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on international development
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK will still meet its commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on international development. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Britain is cutting its global aid budget by £2.9 billion this year due to the economic hit of the coronavirus crisis, Dominic Raab revealed.

But the Foreign Secretary insists the UK will still meet its commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of gross national income (GNI) on international development.

Government sources said that a "line by line" review of aid projects had taken place and what were considered the "40 most vulnerable countries" were prioritised for assistance.

The spending on Official Development Assistance (ODA) was set to be £15.8 billion this year before the Covid-19 crisis emerged.

In a letter to Sarah Champion, chairwoman of the Commons International Development Committee, Mr Raab said: "The UK is experiencing a severe economic downturn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have been able to ensure that the money we will still spend in 2020 remains prioritised on poverty reduction for the 'bottom billion', as well as tackling climate change and reversing biodiversity loss, championing girls education, UK leadership in the global response to Covid-19, and campaigning on issues such as media freedom and freedom of religious belief."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Mr Raab said spending on ODA would remain at 0.7 per cent of GNI.

He said: "So that we can react to the potential shrinkage in our economy, and therefore a decrease in the value of the 0.7 per cent commitment (which is based on the UK's GNI), we have identified a £2.9bn package of reductions in the Government's planned ODA spend so we can proceed prudently for the remainder of 2020.

"The package I have agreed with the Prime Minister maintains our flexibility and enables the Government to manage our ODA spend against an uncertain 0.7 per cent position.

"It will see some reductions made now, with arrangements in place to tailor spending further during the remaining months as we start to gain a clearer economic picture.

"I would be happy to speak to you to provide further details, if helpful."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Edinburgh last year

Sturgeon: Johnson's government has lessons to learn from Scotland’s handling of coronavirus
The committee said lack of preparedness could have a "long-term" impact on the economy

Government must 'learn the lesson' of Covid-19 or ' risk making similar mistakes', report
Ministers have caused confusion with mixed messages on face mask use

Ministers accused of 'making it up as they go along' amid facemask confusion
Boris Johnson will arrive in Scotland on Thursday, ahead of the one year anniversary of his first day in Downing Street on Friday

Boris Johnson will tell Scotland 'sheer might of the Union' has saved it 900,000 jobs

UK News

US Ambassador Woody Johnson (pictured with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) has been accused of making racist and sexist comments

US Ambassador Woody Johnson denies making racist and sexist comments

USA

File photo: The Royal Pavilion in Brighton

Labour loses control of Brighton and Hove City Council amid anti-Semitism allegations
Keir Starmer said he would not be lectured by Boris Johnson on national security

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over Russia report at PMQs
The Prime Minister hit back at the Labour leader's claims

Boris Johnson denies he 'sat on' the Russia Report for ten months
A woman carries a bag of food shopping past shuttered stores on a near-deserted Oxford Street

Committee brands failure to financially plan for pandemic 'astonishing'
marks the anniversary of Harry Dunn's death

UK and US vow to close Harry Dunn 'diplomatic immunity' loophole

UK News