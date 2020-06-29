'Total lack of Government planning' on schools reopening, Labour leader says

The Labour leader said the PM did not reply to his letter. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there was a "total lack of planning" from the Government on the reopening of schools, but his letter to the Prime Minister has gone unanswered.

He said a task force should have been put together "two or three months ago" and a plan formed to utilise free public spaces such as libraries and community centres that remained shut during the pandemic.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "There was a total lack of planning by the Government.

"From the day the schools were shut, it was obvious that work needed to start get them back open again."

Sir Keir Starmer said he wrote to the Prime Minister privately about the need to plan to get children back to school but it went unanswered.

He said if organisations such as trade unions and local authorities worked together "shoulder to the wheel" then more children would be back in school now.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I wrote privately to the Prime Minister about it... because I care more about getting kids back to school than playing party politics on this.

"The Prime Minister didn't even reply."