19 Covid-19 cases confirmed after outbreak at Staffordshire pub

By Kate Buck

19 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus after an outbreak at a pub in Staffordshire.

Around 1,000 people have put themselves forward for testing after patrons and staff who were at the Crown & Anchor in Stone on July 16-18 were urged to get checked, following an outbreak linked to the premises.

On Sunday, a mobile testing unit wrapped up its final day of taking samples and the results will be expected later in the week.

Following the trip to the pub, one person then attended a private social gathering, further spreading the virus, the council previously said.

On Sunday the council said 19 people had tested positive who had visited the pub themselves or met others who had.

The council's director of health and care Richard Harling said everyone who has been in close contact with the confirmed cases is being contacted and advised to stay home for 14 days even if they have had a negative test result and do not have symptoms.

Dr Harling said: "The gathering that caused the spike is now a few weeks ago, so we are now looking more at incidents where pub-goers may have passed the virus on to a friend or loved one.

"All those who have been in close contact with the 19 confirmed cases are being contacted and if you are one of these people you must stay home for 14 days, even if you feel well or have tested negative for the virus."

The council said it is reminding everyone in the area they must stick to the guidance to help prevent the spread of infection.

Dr Harling said: "This outbreak shows how quickly the virus can spread when people don't social distance, so it is important that everyone in Staffordshire follows the guidance to help prevent a second peak in infections here."

It comes as a cluster of 13 cases linked to a pub in Aberdeen is investigated by public health officials.

NHS Grampian said the cases are associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre.