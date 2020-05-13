73% say having a cleaner round during coronavirus lockdown is 'unacceptable'

A cleaner in PPE is seen arriving at Downing Street on 16 April. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

The vast majority of Brits think it is unacceptable to use a cleaner or nanny from a different household, a new survey has revealed.

Asked about their opinion on those who hire cleaners and nannies, 73 per cent and 76 per cent respectively said they do not think it is acceptable for them to enter a different household to their own.

The Ipsos MORI survey comes after Boris Johnson relaxed lockdown rules in England, saying people should go back to work if they cannot work from home.

But the new measures have come under fire over accusations of it being unsafe and potentially leading to another spike of infections.

There has also been criticism that people are allowed to have cleaners and nannies in their homes, but are still banned from seeing their own families as the lockdown continues.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all refused to follow suit with the relaxation, and are currently all recommending their citizens remain in the homes and only leave for essential reasons.

Boris Johnson has faced accusations his relaxation rules are "confusing". Picture: PA

The survey also reveals that 71 per cent of Brits think it is unacceptable for people to visit their boyfriends or girlfriends at their home, if they are currently in different households.

Fifty-seven per cent of Britons also say that it is unacceptable for people to socialise with their friends and family in gardens during the lockdown coronavirus period.

Only 25 per cent believe doing this would be acceptable.

Research Director, Keiran Pedley said “As lockdown restrictions are gradually eased, there is some evidence that public opinion needs to play catch-up.

"From this week, nannies and cleaners will be allowed to return to work but our survey over the past weekend shows that few think having people in their homes to do these jobs is acceptable in the current climate. "

Freshly released statistics from YouGov have also revealed that 65 per cent of Brits say the government's messages on easing the lockdown have been unclear.

When this is separated into people's political beliefs, 44 per cent of Tory voters say it is unclear; but this rises to 81 per cent of Labour voters and 82% of Lib Dems.

The government has come under heavy fire of late for its new slogan “Stay alert, control the virus, save lives”, with critics labelling it vague and unclear.

Another snap poll on Sunday night showed that just three in ten Brits say they know what the slogan is asking them to do.

This was compounded on Monday when the government had to issue a clarification following the Foreign Secretary’s morning media round where he incorrectly claimed that someone could meet both their parents at the same time if they are 2m apart.