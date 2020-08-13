Live

A-level results day LIVE: Students await grades amid last minute government changes

13 August 2020, 07:53

A-level results day 2020
A-level results day 2020. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Students across England are set to receive their A-level results today amid last minute changes over how they will be assessed.

This years results day will be very different, with students having not sat exams due to schools being closed during the pandemic.

Yesterday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that students will be able to use their mock exam results to appeal if they are unhappy with their grades, in a last minute government u-turn.

Students will also be allowed to retake exams in autumn if they wish.

The "panicked" changes have been criticised by students and parents alike, saying they have increased stress.

It is also thought that this will be one of the busiest clearing days ever, with more student likely to gain university places though the system.

