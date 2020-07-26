Six people rushed to hospital after boat caught in riptide off north Wales coast

26 July 2020, 17:34

Emergency services were called after eight people were caught in strong currents
By Matt Drake

Six people have been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip current off the coast of north Wales.

Emergency services were called after eight people were caught in strong currents in the waters off Aberdovey, Gwynedd.

The RNLI said six were "being resuscitated" and taken to hospital.

No detail of injuries have been released.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls at around 2.15pm today reporting several people in difficulty in the water at Aberdovey, Gwynedd.

"Aberdovey and Borth coastguard rescue teams, Aberdovey RNLI lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, Welsh Ambulance Service and two air ambulances were all sent.

"Three people were taken to hospital by the coastguard helicopter, one by an air ambulance and two by road ambulance.

"Two other people were checked over by paramedics on scene and did not need onward transfer to hospital.

"Teams have now been stood down."

The ambulance service were called at 2.24pm.

According to reports, casualties were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The coastal village is popular with tourists and lies within Snowdonia National Park.

