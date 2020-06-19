Actor Ian Holm dies aged 88

19 June 2020, 13:00 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 13:11

Ian Holm arriving for the UK Premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at the Odeon Leicester Square in 2012
Ian Holm arriving for the UK Premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at the Odeon Leicester Square in 2012. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Actor Sir Ian Holm, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings, has died aged 88.

The actor also starred in Chariots of Fire and Alien.

His agent, Alex Irwin, from Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, said: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related".

"He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike.

"His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

"Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely".

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Duchess of Cambridge talks to members of staff at Fakenham Garden Centre

Kate tours garden centre during first public event since lockdown
Coronavirus

Coronavirus alert level downgraded as cases continue to fall

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Smiths the Bakers in the High Street in King’s Lynn, Norfolk

William visits bakery and reveals children have been ‘attacking the kitchen’
Screenshot of Donald Trump tweet

Twitter labels ‘racist baby’ video shared by Trump as ‘manipulated media’
Pile of newspapers

Winners of Regional Press Awards 2019 revealed

Plans for jury trials after the coronavirus pandemic

Zoom considered for jury trials in bid to clear court backlog