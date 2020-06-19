Actor Ian Holm dies aged 88

Ian Holm arriving for the UK Premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at the Odeon Leicester Square in 2012. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Actor Sir Ian Holm, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings, has died aged 88.

The actor also starred in Chariots of Fire and Alien.

His agent, Alex Irwin, from Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, said: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related".

"He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike.

"His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

"Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely".

