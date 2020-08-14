Almost two-thirds of Brits unlikely to go abroad due to quarantine worries

The majority of Brits would be put off going on holiday abroad if they knew they would have to quarantine on their return. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Mandatory coronavirus quarantine would put off the majority of holidaymakers from going abroad, but 10 per cent of Brits would still go, a survey has suggested.

The news comes in the wake of the Government imposing compulsory quarantines on a number of popular European holiday destinations including France and Spain.

Sixty-two per cent of people, almost two thirds, said the measures would put them off if they had to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

The Office for National Statistics said just one in 10 said they were still likely or very likely to travel, knowing they would have to quarantine.

The survey results were published hours after Britons holidaying in France were told that from 4am on Saturday they will be required to quarantine due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

The condition will also apply to travellers returning from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

Two pub workers arriving back in London from a 10-day trip to Belgium told reporters they were required to self-isolate for 14 days - but that they had been taken off furlough and needed to work.

Asking to remain anonymous, one said: "I need the money, I can't work from home, I need to work. It's so tricky.

"My boss won't allow me to legally, so I'll need to find some kind of odd work in the meantime to get by."

The ONS said a fifth of adults reported having cancelled their foreign travel plans due to the possibility of quarantine restrictions, while 14 per cent said they would holiday in the UK instead this year.

Overall, a little more than a quarter (28 per cent) of adults said they were either likely or very likely to take a staycation this year, while just 9% said they were likely or very likely to go abroad.

A third of people said their household would not be able to afford a week's holiday away from home this year, but 59 per cent said they could, the ONS said.

- The data is based on the ONS's Opinions and Lifestyle Survey of 1,424 adults in Great Britain who responded between August 5 and 9.