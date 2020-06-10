Authorities to get new powers to catch drivers misusing cycle lanes

Drivers could face a fine of up to £130 in London, and £70 elsewhere in the country. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Councils in England will be given new powers to catch drivers who block cycle lanes, the Department for Transport has announced.

From June 22, local authorities will be able to use CCTV to identify motorists misuing cycle lanes when they park in them, which will incur a fine.

In London, drivers could be forced to pay up to £130, while elsewhere in the country the maximum penalty will be £70.

It specifically applies to cycle lanes that are marked by unbroken white lines.

Cycling Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said he hoped the new laws would make travel "safer for cyclists" as more people opt for the more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

He said: "Across the country there has been a surge in the number of people dusting off their old bike from the back of the shed and cycling, or taking journeys on foot, to get from A to B.

"Giving local authorities more powers to stop cycle lanes from becoming blocked will make it safer for cyclists.

"These new measures also build on our recent £2 billion investment to create a green, healthier legacy and see more people travelling by bicycle or on foot."

Charity Cycling UK was also welcoming of the move, but said it was "marginal compensation" for changes to the law made in 2016 that meant parking in cycle lanes marked with solid white lines was not automatically forbidden.

It is now calling for the government to go further and reverse the changes.