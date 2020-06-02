BAME people ‘disproportionately’ affected by Covid-19, PHE report shows

Black Lives Matter protesters in Trafalgar Square today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A major report into the effects of coronavirus on BAME groups has showed that ethnic minorities are “disproportionately” affected by the disease.

People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Other Asian, Caribbean and Other Black ethnicity had between 10 and 50% higher risk of death when compared to White British, the report states.

People of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of death when compared to people of White British ethnicity.

The Public Health England report also found that black and Asian patients were "over-represented" among patients suffering from Covid-19 who were in need of life-saving respiratory support in hospital.

15.2 per cent and 9.7 per cent of critically ill patients were from Asian and Black ethnic groups respectively.

It attributed a number of factors contributing towards the link between ethnicity and coronavirus risk.

“People of BAME communities are likely to be at increased risk of acquiring the infection,” the report states.

“This is because BAME people are more likely to live in urban areas, in overcrowded households, in deprived areas , and have jobs that expose them to higher risk.”

“People of BAME groups are also more likely than people of White British ethnicity to be born abroad, which means they may face additional barriers in accessing services that are created by, for example, cultural and language differences,” the report continues.

BAME people are more likely to have worse outcomes once infected with coronavirus, the report states.

It cites evidence that “people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani background have higher rates of cardiovascular disease than people from White British ethnicity, and people of Black Caribbean and Black African ethnicity have higher rates of hypertension compared with other ethnic groups,” making them in higher risk categories than people with no underlying health conditions.

The report comes amid accusations that its release had been delayed due to Black Lives Matter protests that had happened around the country and which are raging in the US.

Sky News reported Whitehall sources who said the government had considered delaying publication of the report for a second time.

The government denied this today, saying: "Ministers received the initial findings today. They are being rapidly considered and a report will be published this week. It is not true to say this has been delayed due to global events."

This story is being updated