Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators take part in peaceful London march

Black Lives Matter protestors have taken to the streets of London. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets of London for a demonstration today.

The spontaneous march happened after a protest planned for tomorrow was cancelled after far right groups threatened to show up.

LBC's correspondent Rachael Venables, who is at the protest, said today's demonstrations began in Hyde Park before the crowd made its way towards Downing Street, with chants of “I can’t breathe” and “Silence is Racism”.

She said around 200 to 300 people were in attendance.

A large number of police could also be seen at the event, and two arrests were made so far for reasons unrelated to today.

People in attendance took part in a two-minute silence to pay respects to George Floyd.

The #BlackLivesMatter march has started moving, heading south on Park Lane - they’re on their way to Downing Street. Chants of “I can’t breathe” and “Silence is Racism” @LBC pic.twitter.com/Likm0wOlSF — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 12, 2020

A huge number of police were just used to arrest two men out of the crowd. I’m told it’s not for anything they did today. The crowd are told not to let it distract them from why they’re here today @LBC pic.twitter.com/W2AEZB40nJ — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 12, 2020

A small but spaced out and growing crowd so far in Hyde Park for today’s #BlackLivesMatter protest. They’ll be here for a few hrs then marching to Downing St.



Tomorrow’s demo was cancelled after far right groups threatened to show up. @LBC pic.twitter.com/NYvIPg420q — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 12, 2020

A sprint up Whitehall as the protest passes Churchill’s boarded up statue and then past Downing Street.



There are many hundreds of people here chanting “no justice, no peace” over and over @LBC pic.twitter.com/jJ3pt1HslQ — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 12, 2020

Black Lives Matters organisers said they had decided to call off a planned protest at Hyde Park at 1pm on Saturday, warning that “many hate groups” were threatening the safety of those planning to come.

“We want the protests to be a safe space for people to attend,” a post from the BLM LDN organisers said. “However, we don’t think it will be possible with people like them present.”

The far-right groups have claimed they want to protect statues and monuments from being targeted after Churchill’s statue was daubed with graffiti describing the wartime prime minister as a racist on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Boris Johnson said violence against police at earlier demonstrations had been "intolerable" and "abhorrent", and that he found it "absurd" the statue of former prime minister Winston Churchill had been boarded up to protect it.