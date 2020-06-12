Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators take part in peaceful London march

12 June 2020, 16:59 | Updated: 12 June 2020, 17:02

Black Lives Matter protestors have taken to the streets of London
Black Lives Matter protestors have taken to the streets of London. Picture: Twitter
By Maddie Goodfellow

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets of London for a demonstration today.

The spontaneous march happened after a protest planned for tomorrow was cancelled after far right groups threatened to show up.

LBC's correspondent Rachael Venables, who is at the protest, said today's demonstrations began in Hyde Park before the crowd made its way towards Downing Street, with chants of “I can’t breathe” and “Silence is Racism”.

She said around 200 to 300 people were in attendance.

A large number of police could also be seen at the event, and two arrests were made so far for reasons unrelated to today.

People in attendance took part in a two-minute silence to pay respects to George Floyd.

Black Lives Matters organisers said they had decided to call off a planned protest at Hyde Park at 1pm on Saturday, warning that “many hate groups” were threatening the safety of those planning to come.

“We want the protests to be a safe space for people to attend,” a post from the BLM LDN organisers said. “However, we don’t think it will be possible with people like them present.”

The far-right groups have claimed they want to protect statues and monuments from being targeted after Churchill’s statue was daubed with graffiti describing the wartime prime minister as a racist on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Boris Johnson said violence against police at earlier demonstrations had been "intolerable" and "abhorrent", and that he found it "absurd" the statue of former prime minister Winston Churchill had been boarded up to protect it.

