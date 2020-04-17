Bluesmobile spotted in Milton Keynes playing feel-good tunes to ease strain of lockdown

The car has been spotted around Milton Keynes playing feel-good music. Picture: Gill Prince

By Rachael Kennedy

A replica of the iconic vehicle used in The Blues Brothers movie has been seen and heard driving around Buckinghamshire playing feel-good music to everyone stuck in lockdown.

Photographer Gill Prince said she heard the Bluesmobile blasting out Bring Me Sunshine from the huge speaker strapped to its roof.

Pictures showed the Dodge Monaco sedan driving around a residential area in the Oakwood neighbourhood, and was kitted out just as it was in the 1980 movie.

The driver also appeared to be wearing the iconic black attire of film's protagonists, along with sunglasses and a fedora.

In the back was a poster stuck to the window, showing support for the NHS.

The Bluesmobile was kitted out just as it was in the 1980 movie. Picture: Gill Prince

According to people living in the Milton Keynes area, this was not the first time the vehicle had been seen out and about, cheering people up amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday evening, Thames Valley Police said the vehicle had shown up to take part in the weekly round of applause for frontline workers, while last week it was spotted playing the Bee Gees outside a care home.

Locals have since revealed the driver to be Richard Ant Owen, who lives in the area, and who has posted a number of videos to his own Facebook page as he drives around the city.

In one video from Tuesday, Mr Owen is seen stopping by a house where a family are seen on their front lawn.

As he plays the song Shake a Tail Feather, used in The Blues Brothers, the family join in the festivity and start dancing on the driveway.

"Keep safe!" Mr Owen shouts out the window. "We can make it through another week."