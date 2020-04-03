Boris Johnson warns Brits to avoid ‘temptation’ of going out in warm weekend weather

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson has sent another video from quarantine urging people not go out this weekend in the warm weather and to stay at home.

Boris Johnson is currently self-isolating after catching coronavirus, although he claims he is feeling better and even made an appearance on the street last night to cheer for the NHS.

However he said he was going to extend his isolation as he still had a temperature.

In a video published on Twitter, he urged people not to be "tempted" to go outside in the hot weather predicted this weekend.

You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

He said: "One quick thing to everybody thinking about this weekend, and what may be some fine weather.

"I reckon a lot of people are starting to think this is all going on for quite a long time and they would rather be getting out there and particularly if they've got kids.

"There may be just a temptation to get out there hang out and start to break the regulations.

"And I just urge you not to do that.

“Please, please, stick with the guidance now.

“This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly will in delaying the spread of the virus.

“Let’s stick with it now.”

Boris Johnson, unlike health secretary Matt Hancock, is having to remain in isolation as he is still battling symptoms.

He said: "Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I have a temperature.

"So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He remains self-isolation. “He does continue to have mild symptoms, in particular a temperature.

“The guidance is clear - that if you still have a high temperature, you should keep self-isolating until it returns to normal.”

The spokesman did not say if he had been checked by a doctor or high his temperature is.

Official government guidance says people should stay home for seven days but you should stay home for longer if a high temperature persists.