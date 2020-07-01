Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch agan

1 July 2020, 11:04 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 12:49

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face Labour leader Keir Starmer across the dispatch box at Prime Minister's Questions - with the Leicester lockdown top of the news agenda.

Leicester became the first area of the country to be plunged into a local lockdown following a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19.

But, the lockdown came 11 days after the alarm was first raised. The issue of the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis is sure to be one of Keir Starmer's opening points.

Also sure to come up during this session is the warnings of a second wave of coronavirus hitting the UK, air bridges, busy beaches and pubs reopening on Saturday.

Watch the full session live right here.

