Major London motorway 'turns into Venice' as burst pipe floods area and traps vehicles

By Matt Drake

A motorway in London has "turned into Venice" after a burst pipe completely flooded the A406.

The North Circular Road (A406), in Brent, was shut in both directions due to flooding from Hendon Way to Brent Street.

Shocking videos and photos of the incident showed parts of the road completely submerged, with at least two vehicles abandoned, including a Ferarri.

One social media user posted photographs of the flooding, writing: "Brent Cross has become Venice."

Firefighters rescued at least eight motorists trapped inside their car.

A London Fire Brigade statement said: "Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are at the scene of a flooding on the North Circular in Brent.

"Firefighters rescued eight people who were trapped in their vehicles due to the depth of the water. There were no reports of any injuries.

"The brigade was called at 3.37pm and remain at the scene. Fire crews from Hendon, Willesden and West Hampstead fire stations attended."

Police have confirmed there were no injuries during the incident.

If you’re driving in north London today, avoid Brent Cross and the A406. It’s a river... pic.twitter.com/C0jnLAumGp — Captured By Corinne (@CorinneDinDin) July 6, 2020

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Police were called to the A406 near Brent Cross Shopping Centre, at about 3.30pm on Monday, July 6 to reports of flooding.

"Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade.

"The carriageway was found to be flooded, believed to be due to a burst water main.

"Road closures have been put in place. There are no reported injuries."

Thames Water has said in a statement they are "investigating the problem", adding: "We’re really sorry if this has disrupted your day."