Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to deliver address to the nation at 830pm

Boris Johnson is to deliver an address to the nation. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on new measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in a statement from No 10 at 8.30pm, Downing Street has said.

The news of the PM's statement to the country comes amid signs that a full UK lockdown will be imposed.

This afternoon, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told all Brits abroad to come home and the World Health Organisation warned that the spread of the disease was accelerating, not decreasing.

Mr Raab said: “We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where and while there are still commercial routes to do so.

READ MORE: follow the latest developments LIVE

"Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice.

"Where commercial routes don't exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals.

"If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can."

The number of people who have lost their lives to the disease in the UK jumped today to 335.

Non-essential shops are expected to have to close, and it is reported that police will be redeployed to enforce the new measures to tackle coronavirus.

The address to the nation came after a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee which started at 5pm and lasted several hours.