Coronavirus 'cluster' investigated in Scotland after 14 new cases identified

A new cluster of coronavirus cases is being investigated in Scotland. Picture: PA

By Fraser Knight

A potential coronavirus cluster is being investigated in Greater Glasgow and Clyde after 14 new cases were identified in the health board on Wednesday.

Scotland’s First Minister confirmed health officials were looking into the possible outbreak, warning she couldn’t guarantee there wasn’t an increased risk around the city.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “The information I have just now is that it has been associated with a particular location, but part of the challenge we have around any potential cluster is to make sure everything possible that can be done to minimise onward transmission is being done.

“I can’t tell you right now there is no risk on onward spread – if I was satisfied about that it wouldn’t be a potential cluster that was under investigation.

“We will pit more information into the public domain as soon as we can if there is an issue that is genuinely one that is causing concern and needing to be investigated.”

Sturgeon warned she couldn’t guarantee there wasn’t an increased risk around the city. Picture: PA

This could be the third coronavirus cluster which has been identified in Scotland after other outbreaks in Dumfries and Galloway and Lanarkshire.

Last week 20 cases were linked to a Sitel track and trace call centre near Bellshill, with a list of shops and businesses published by the Scottish Government also found to be linked.

More than 400 tests were carried out in the days following the cluster being identified.

Ms Sturgeon also warned it is unlikely immediate changes will be made to lockdown restrictions when they are reviewed this week.

On Thursday, the First Minister will give an update on the route map out of lockdown to the Scottish Parliament, but she said the Scottish Government is "very likely to adopt a very cautious approach".

"We have made very significant changes over the past three weeks, including the resumption of indoor hospitality and tourism, and it is still too early to be completely assured about the impact - or hopefully the absence of impact - of these," she said.

Ms Sturgeon added the Scottish Government plans to make "major changes" – which have been previously announced – over the next three weeks.

Ministers hope children will be able to return to full-time schooling from August 11, with the aim of pausing the shielding system – with tougher restrictions on those with certain health conditions – from the end of this month.