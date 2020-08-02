Coronavirus cluster of 13 or more cases linked to Aberdeen pub

The Hawthorn Bar in Abderdeen has become the latest covid outbreak in Scotland. Picture: Google

By Ewan Quayle

A cluster of 13 cases of Covid-19 linked to a pub in Aberdeen is being investigated by public health authorities.

NHS Grampian said the cases are associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre and confirmed there maybe be more people affected.

The pub said the outbreak was linked to customers who visited on 26 July.

All those who tested positive are showing only mild symptoms, the NHS board said, but nonetheless have expressed concern over transmission.

The pub had physical distancing measures in place and contact tracing is being carried out in line with the Scottish Government's Test and Protect scheme.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: "Our health protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with and providing further advice on isolation and testing as required.

"We are also carrying out wider contact tracing work, as part of the Test and Protect scheme.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases linked to this cluster."

The owners of the pub, which has an adjoining bar called The Adams, said they had been given permission to continue trading by the council's environmental health team.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Our venue underwent further deep cleaning as well as 'decontamination by fogging'.

"We assure all customers we have been and continue to do our utmost to protect their safety and we continue with strict rules and measures in place.

"We do ask all customers to be extra vigilant and adhere to our policies at all times."

They continued: "Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish them a speedy recovery.

"Please consider this is a very difficult time for us and we hope our customers continue to support us throughout."