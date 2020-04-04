Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Brits told to adhere to coronavirus lockdown

A worker at a coronavirus testing centre. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Brits are being strongly reminded to adhere to the government's lockdown rules this weekend to stop further coronavirus deaths.

Tomorrow the Queen will address the nation on coronavirus but in the meantime the nation is being reminded that they can save lives by adhering to the rules imposed by the government.

In other developments, Cheltenham Festival bosses have defended their decision to go ahead last month, and singer Pink has revealed she contracted the disease.

Follow the latest developments below.