Live

Coronavirus LIVE: PM returns to work amid calls to ease lockdown

27 April 2020, 05:49

Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday morning
Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday morning. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson is said to be "raring to go" and will chair a Covid-19 emergency meeting this morning as he returns to work - three weeks after he was taken to hospital with the virus.

The PM's return comes as senior members of his own party are among those asking for social distancing measures to be relaxed - to help the economy.

But so far, the Government has rejected demands for an early easing of the coronavirus lockdown but is said to be doing its "homework" in preparation for when the rules could be eased.

More than 20,700 people have now died in UK hospitals after contracting the infection.

Yesterday - the Foreign Secretary - Dominic Raab - warned the outbreak's still at a "delicate and dangerous" stage.

Follow the latest news as it happens:

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street to steer coronavirus response
Harry Dunn

Lawyer for Harry Dunn’s alleged killer opens up dialogue with Foreign Office
People have reported feeling more depressed and anxious

People are feeling more 'anxious and depressed' since lockdown started
Coronavirus testing

Up to 100,000 tests a day ‘may be needed’ for exiting lockdown – professor
The Government has expanded testing capacity across the UK

Government 'on target' to reach 100,000 coronavirus tests per day this week
Boris Johnson has returned to work on Monday

Boris Johnson back in Downing Street to lead coronavirus response