Coronavirus LIVE: RAF plane returns from Turkey PPE mission

22 April 2020, 06:17 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 06:24

PPE had previously arrived in the UK from Turkey
PPE had previously arrived in the UK from Turkey. Picture: PA/RAF
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff, has landed in the UK.

The equipment - which includes 400,000 surgical gowns to help with the fight against coronavirus - was due to arrive last weekend, but after several delays, an aircraft was deployed to collect it.

Millions of doses of a potential new coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the autumn, according to one of the team behind it.

More than 17,300 Covid-19 patients have now died in the UK's hospitals after a further 823 fatalities were confirmed yesterday.

Prime Minister's Questions will take place today, Dominic Raab is standing in for Boris Johnson, who's recovering from Covid-19, and Sir Keir Starmer appears as Labour's new leader.

Follow the news as it happens in our live blog:

