Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 vaccine trials start in Oxford today

23 April 2020, 05:50

Vaccine trials will start on Thursday
Vaccine trials will start on Thursday. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The first human trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine will take place in Oxford today.

Teams from Oxford University and Imperial College London have secured government funding for the coronavirus project.

If the trials are successful, it's hoped the vaccine could be available in small numbers by the end of the year.

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Witty says some level of social distancing will have to remain in place until then

A further 763 people have died with Covid-19, taking the total number of hospital deaths in the UK to more than 18,000.

Follow the news, as it happens:

