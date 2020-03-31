Coronavirus: Police officers enlist gin distilleries to make hand sanitiser

Gin distilleries have agreed to make hand sanitiser for police officers. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Rachael Kennedy

The Metropolitan Police has enlisted a number of gin distilleries to manufacture hand sanitiser for its officers on the beat.

Portobello Road Gin, 58 Gin Ltd and Copper Rivet Distillery have all signed up to help the force top up its supply of of hand sanitiser, which it says was "feeling the squeeze" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after two placement students with the Met's commercial services department carried out 72 hours of research and discussions with distilleries around London, before making an order.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I also agreed to donate 6,000 litres of sanitiser.

The product, once received, will be given to officers patrolling London, those dealing with prisoners and officers attending a crime scene.

"Hand sanitiser is an essential item for our officers and staff, especially those on the frontline," said Mark Roberts, the director of commercial services.

"So I am extremely grateful to all of the suppliers who have agreed to work with us and provide us with this vital commodity, which will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately save lives.

"I’d also like to say a special thank you to Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, which is very kindly going to donate 6,000 litres of this critical product to us.“It shows the importance and necessity of everyone working together in these challenging times."