Coronavirus: Premier League to return on 17 June

The Premier League will restart in June. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Premier League will return on 17 June after being suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-20 season was suspended on 9th March.

No matches have been played since Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March.

Any fixtures scheduled for after that date were postponed.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta then tested positive for coronavirus on 13 March, throwing the season into further jeopardy.

Executives from the 20 top-flight clubs gathered for a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, and it was reported that agreement was reached over the remaining rounds of games to be played.

It’s coming back, it’s coming back, it’s coming, football’s coming back. June 17 💥 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2020

The first game to return will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, which will both be played on the 17th.

A full fixture list will be played on the weekend of the 19th. There are 92 fixtures still to play.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the league.

Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.