Coronavirus R rate could be above 1 in Northern Ireland, government says

Social distancing at shops in Belfast. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

The coronavirus R rate could be as high as 1 in Northern Ireland, the devolved government has said.

The health department said it rose from between 0.5 to 1 last week to between 0.8 and 1.8 this week.

The R rate represents the number of people that someone infected with Covid-19 passes the disease to.

Scientists have said that the figure is likely to shift with "volatility" and be "influenced by small local clusters" as the case numbers drop.

"Community transmission remains low in Northern Ireland," the devolved government said on Thursday.

"Although it is important to note that the number of positive tests per day has increased threefold from early July."

More than 20 local coronavirus clusters have been identified in Northern Ireland.

168 cases of Covid-19 have been linked with these clusters, with nine of the clusters having had five or more cases associated with them