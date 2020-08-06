Live
Breaking News

Coronavirus R rate could be above 1 in Northern Ireland, government says

6 August 2020, 16:06 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 16:39

Social distancing at shops in Belfast
Social distancing at shops in Belfast. Picture: Getty
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

The coronavirus R rate could be as high as 1 in Northern Ireland, the devolved government has said.

The health department said it rose from between 0.5 to 1 last week to between 0.8 and 1.8 this week.

The R rate represents the number of people that someone infected with Covid-19 passes the disease to.

Scientists have said that the figure is likely to shift with "volatility" and be "influenced by small local clusters" as the case numbers drop.

"Community transmission remains low in Northern Ireland," the devolved government said on Thursday.

"Although it is important to note that the number of positive tests per day has increased threefold from early July."

More than 20 local coronavirus clusters have been identified in Northern Ireland.

168 cases of Covid-19 have been linked with these clusters, with nine of the clusters having had five or more cases associated with them

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Tashan Daniel was killed on his way to a football match at the Emirates stadium

Man found guilty of murder of Tashan Daniel as he travelled to Arsenal match
James Gooderson zoomed down the Search Results the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London

LBC reporter jets down world's longest and tallest slides as tourist attractions reopen
Greater Manchester 'mystery shoppers' will be used to report coronavirus rule-breakers

Greater Manchester 'mystery shoppers' to be used to report coronavirus rule-breakers
Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack took her own life as she felt 'it would all come down on her', coroner rules
David Hamlington caught Covid-19 in March

Man who caught Covid-19 in April still 'suffering from effects' of virus
The face masks were deemed unusable

£150 million face masks bought for NHS from private equity firm fail safety tests