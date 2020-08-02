Court ordeal over sexual assault was humiliating, says Natalie Elphicke

Natalie Elphicke publicly declared the end of her marriage to former MP Charlie Elphicke after the verdict. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Natalie Elphicke has described her "horrible, humiliating" court ordeal after the MP's husband was convicted of sexually assaulting two women.

Speaking for the first time since the trial, Mrs Elphicke revealed to The Sun that she dumped Charlie Elphicke, the former Conservative MP for Dover, in a private courtroom following a video call with their teenage son.

"It was just awful," she said. "The case has been really unpleasant, horrible, upsetting and humiliating."

Mrs Elphicke had appeared to stand by her husband throughout the trial, when she was photographed holding his hand.

In a statement shortly after proceedings, she tweeted that the verdict "ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved".

Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25 year marriage to the only man I have ever loved.



I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years.



I will not be commenting further. — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 30, 2020

The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed his claims that his accusers were lying, instead believing victims who gave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial.

Elphicke, Dover MP between 2010 and 2019 before his seat was succeeded by his wife, admitted lying to police, Mrs Elphicke and Conservative Party bosses when the allegations were first put to him.

He sighed and looked at his lawyer as the jury foreman recorded guilty verdicts in each of three sexual assault allegations.

He was released on bail but was warned by the judge, Mrs Justice Whipple that he faces the "very real possibility" of jail when he is sentenced on 15 September.

The Dover Conservative association has said Mrs Elphicke retains their "full support".