Court ordeal over sexual assault was humiliating, says Natalie Elphicke

2 August 2020, 09:10 | Updated: 2 August 2020, 09:17

Natalie Elphicke publicly declared the end of her marriage to former MP Charlie Elphicke after the verdict
Natalie Elphicke publicly declared the end of her marriage to former MP Charlie Elphicke after the verdict. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Natalie Elphicke has described her "horrible, humiliating" court ordeal after the MP's husband was convicted of sexually assaulting two women.

Speaking for the first time since the trial, Mrs Elphicke revealed to The Sun that she dumped Charlie Elphicke, the former Conservative MP for Dover, in a private courtroom following a video call with their teenage son.

"It was just awful," she said. "The case has been really unpleasant, horrible, upsetting and humiliating."

Mrs Elphicke had appeared to stand by her husband throughout the trial, when she was photographed holding his hand.

In a statement shortly after proceedings, she tweeted that the verdict "ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved".

The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed his claims that his accusers were lying, instead believing victims who gave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial.

Elphicke, Dover MP between 2010 and 2019 before his seat was succeeded by his wife, admitted lying to police, Mrs Elphicke and Conservative Party bosses when the allegations were first put to him.

He sighed and looked at his lawyer as the jury foreman recorded guilty verdicts in each of three sexual assault allegations.

He was released on bail but was warned by the judge, Mrs Justice Whipple that he faces the "very real possibility" of jail when he is sentenced on 15 September.

The Dover Conservative association has said Mrs Elphicke retains their "full support".

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Hawthorn Bar in Abderdeen has become the latest covid outbreak in Scotland

Coronavirus cluster of 13 or more cases linked to Aberdeen pub
Boris Johnson is reported to be drawing up plans for a stricter coronavirus measures to avoid a second lockdown

Boris Johnson 'orders coronavirus second wave action plan'

Boris Johnson's lead continues to narrow

Tory poll lead dips despite approval of reintroduction of Spain quarantine measures

Politics

The bears are being used to ensure social distancing is followed

Balham restaurant deploys Fez-wearing bears to enforce social distancing rules
Three Coldstream Guards are under investigation by the Metropolitan Police

Coldstream Guards under investigation after pub brawl leaves Queen's footmen in hospital
Police have discovered the body of a teenage boy in a like in Thurrock

Police find body of 15-year-old who went missing in lake in Thurrock