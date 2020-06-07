Anti-racism protesters topple controversial statue of slave trader in Bristol

By Megan White

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been toppled by anti-racism protesters in Bristol.

The Grade-II listed bronze statue, which stands on Colston Avenue, was pulled down on Sunday by Black Lives Matter protesters.

There were cheers as the controversial monument was pulled down by a group, who had scaled it before attaching ropes to bring it crashing to the ground.

The merchant has long been associated with the city, but in recent years attempts have been made to remove his name from history, including the renaming of the Colston Hall venue, because of his past involvement in the slave trade.

He made his fortune through slave trading and became an official of the Royal African Company, which transported slaves to the US.

Thousands of people are marching through the city centre to protest against the death of George Floyd.

The statue was toppled by anti-racism protesters on Sunday. Picture: Twitter

A crowd of at least 5,000 people had earlier packed into the city's College Green area to hear from speakers and hold an eight-minute silence to represent the time Mr Floyd was filmed on the ground during an arrest in Minnesota with a policeman kneeling on his neck.

Many protesters worse masks and gloves, but the majority were unable to adhere to the two-metre social distancing guidance and were pressed against one another in the city's narrow streets.

The march, which will end at Castle Park, has not seen any violence and is being monitored by a small police presence.

Local MP Thangam Debonnaire also called for the statue to be taken down.

Speaking in 2018, she said: "Having statues of people who oppressed us is not a good thing to be saying to black people in this city.

"Edward Colston did many things, but he was not completely defined by that, and it's an important part of saying to black people in the city 'you are welcome'.

Reporting on the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Bristol where thousands of people are showing support & large effort from organisers to hand out PPE and keep people spread out pic.twitter.com/91K1CKRl1u — Adam Hurd (@APHurd) June 7, 2020

"I think it actually provides a good opportunity for us as a city to talk about that history."

A petition was launched earlier this week calling for its removal, saying the statue had “no place there.”

Samantha Gould, who started the campaign, wrote: “Edward Colston was a Bristol-born English slave trader, merchant and Member of Parliament. Much of his wealth was acquired through the trade and exploitation of slaves.

“Yet we celebrate and commemorate him with a statue in our beloved city centre. He has no place there.

“Following the events in Charlottesville and the announcement that the Colston Hall will be renamed, it seems appropriate that his statue also be removed.

“Whilst history shouldn't be forgotten, these people who benefited from the enslavement of individuals do not deserve the honour of a statue. This should be reserved for those who bring about positive change and who fight for peace, equality and social unity.

“We hereby encourage Bristol city council to remove the Edward Colston Statue. He does not represent our diverse and multicultural city.”