UK sees lowest daily Covid-19 death toll since March 29

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE cleans an ambulance after a patient is brought into St Thomas' Hospital in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK has seen its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus since the lockdown started on March 29.

Two hundred and four more people have died from coronavirus in hospitals in England, a further five people died in Scotland, 14 in Wales and another six in Northern Ireland, making the daily total for the UK 229, the lowest total since the lockdown was enforced.

The daily figure for England of 204 deaths brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 21,384.

Of the 204 new deaths in England announced today, 54 occurred on May 3, 108 occurred on May 2 and 24 occurred on May 1.

The figures also show 17 of the new deaths took place in April, while the remaining one death occurred on March 29.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 867.

In another development today, it emerged the first NHS Nightingale field hospital is to be placed on standby and plans are being drawn up for workplaces to reopen as the UK edges towards life beyond the coronavirus peak.

Officials said the decision to mothball the hospital in London's ExCeL centre was a "positive thing" because it showed the coronavirus crisis in the capital was easing.

But the hospital will remain ready to receive coronavirus patients again if cases rise once social distancing measures are eased.

Meanwhile, guidance is being prepared for businesses on how they should operate when the decision is made to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Government has to review the current measures by May 7 and, while the current measures are not expected to be lifted, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out a "roadmap" on Sunday setting out the next steps.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been closely involved in Cobra meetings determining the strategy, said it was "very likely" the lockdown would continue as the infection rate was too high to make "any meaningful change".

Mr Johnson said on Twitter: "We will only be able to move onto the second phase of this conflict if our five tests have been met."