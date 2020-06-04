Face masks to become mandatory on public transport in England, Transport Secretary announces

A passenger on a London bus wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure during COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Face masks will be mandatory on public transport in England from June 15, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Speaking at the daily Government coronavirus press briefing, Mr Shapps said the rule will come into force on the same day non-essential shops re-open.

He said "we need to ensure every precaution is taken" on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries as further lockdown measures are eased and passenger numbers increase.

The public will have to provide their own face coverings and operators will have the powers to enforce the new rule.

Those who do not comply could be refused travel and may be fined.

Mr Shapps emphasised that this meant "the kind of face covering you can easily make at home" and not surgical masks.

He added that there would be exemptions for "very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties."

The Government had already advised the public to wear a face covering in places where social distancing was not always possible, such as in shops and on buses or trains.

The World Health Organisation says “wearing a medical mask can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including COVID-19” but that “the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection.

“Other measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene should be adopted.”

The announcement came hours after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will "strongly encourage people" to wear face coverings in shops but is still considering whether to make it mandatory.

In response to the announcement, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m pleased that our lobbying has paid off and the Government has finally seen sense and made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings on public transport.

"This is something I and others have been calling on ministers to do for some time, and is in line with a large body of evidence that they can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I encourage anyone travelling on public transport, or anywhere you can’t keep a safe 2 metre distance, to wear a face covering, but from Monday 15 June, everyone must wear a covering over their nose and mouth for the entirety of any journeys made using the public transport network.

"This will be mandatory and will help everyone be safer.

“TfL continues to work hard to maximise services despite staff being ill, shielding or self-isolating.

"The reality is that due to social distancing the effective capacity of public transport services has been dramatically reduced. We can only carry between 13% - 15% of passengers.

"We all must play our part by working from home if we can and making journeys on foot or by bike if at all possible in order to keep the service safe for those who really need it.

"I want to thank Londoners who have made monumental sacrifices over the last ten weeks and stuck to the rules. I urge them to continue to do so to help save lives.”