Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on LBC - Watch In Full

11 May 2020, 08:55 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 08:56

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominic Raab was live on LBC to discuss Boris Johnson's coronavirus broadcast last night - watch it in full.

The Foreign Secretary told LBC the Prime Minister will set out more detailed plans on slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown to MPs in the Commons on Monday amid widespread calls for clarification.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson announced to the nation a slight easing of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions and he will face Parliament on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking live to Nick Ferrari to explain the new slogan "Stay Alert".

Watch it in full at the top of the page.

