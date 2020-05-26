Garden parties and BBQs 'could be allowed next month' as lockdown eases in England

By Kate Buck

Garden parties and BBQs could be permitted in England as early as next month as Downing Street seeks to ease lockdown rules, it has been reported.

The move would allow people to be reunited with parents and other loved ones in the comfort of their own gardens as part of a wider policy to let people mix in "social bubbles" of up to 10.

Currently, rules in England allow people to meet with one other person from outside their household in an outdoor setting, as long as social distancing rules are followed.

People are still banned from meeting inside private gardens, even if social distancing rules are followed.

According to The Telegraph, Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed the plans at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, and it is understood to ability to have others in your garden will come with a number of conditions.

Mr Johnsons spokesperson has previously said ministers are looking at easing restrictions outdoors, following evidence "there is less likelihood of transmission of this disease outdoors than indoors".

Boris Johnson yesterday announced plans for shops to begin re-opening. Picture: PA

It also comes following yesterday's announcement that outdoor markets and car dealerships will be permitted to open from 1 June, while all other non-essential retail will be allowed to open from 15 June.

Every shop that does open must be able to meet the Government's Covid-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

Mr Johnson set out his plans for the staged reopening of shops in England at his Downing Street press conference.

The Prime Minister said: "We will set out our formal assessment of the five tests that we set for adjusting the lockdown later this week as part of the three-weekly review we are legally required to undertake by Thursday."

Restrictions on lockdown rules in the UK still differ nation-to-nation, despite Downing Street openly admitting they would prefer a four-nation approach in easing lockdown restrictions.

Northern Ireland has already allowed groups of up to six people from different households to meet outdoors, so long as social distancing rules are followed.

In Wales, people from different households are still prohibited from meeting, although this policy is being reviewed and any changes are expected to be announced by the end of the week.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said people from two separate households will be allowed to meet from Thursday.

