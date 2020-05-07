Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with partner Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed a baby girl with his partner Georgia Groome.

The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, shared the news on Thursday evening.

A statement from the couple's publicist said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Grint, 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011 and confirmed the news of her pregnancy in April after being photographed with her bump.

Both the little girl's parents are established actors in their own rights.

Grint shot to fame as a young boy in 2001, after being cast in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001 as Ron, Harry's loyal but accident-prone best friend.

He went on to play the roll in all eight of the iconic films, which came to and end in 2011.

Grint's TV roles include Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaption The ABC Murders.

Groome is best known for her roles in 2006 crime drama London To Brighton and 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.