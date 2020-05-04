Socially distanced protesters jog on the spot as they blockade HS2 site

By Adrian Sherling

A group of protesters blockaded the HS2 site at Euston today, demanding that the money spent on the rail link should go to the NHS instead.

Work on HS2 is underway at Euston Station - and is continuing despite the lockdown - and the group, calling themselves "HS2 Rebellion" are insisting the work should stop immediately.

The protesters were filmed this morning sitting in front of a flatbed lorry which was trying to enter the construction site, blocking its path.

HS2 Rebellion say they now have activists blocking over 20 HS2 construction sites, from London to Warwickshire. Picture: LBC

Protesters in masks and gloves held aloft banners that were two metres wide that read: "NHS not HS2."

At least one of the entrances at the site was blocked and the protesters said they planned other action at different HS2 sites across the country.

The protesters said they planned to stay there until 7pm today.

Chelle, one of the protesters, told LBC: "These are not essential workers. Our key workers are dying on the front line.

"We have the absolute horrific destruction of nature, the greatest destruction since World War One and we are currently in a climate emergency. HS2 does not fit in with anything to help us in our future. This is causing more destruction and this will only lead to further destruction in the future."

Police have been contacted to comment on this story.