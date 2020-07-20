Breaking News

Huge fire breaks out at Bournemouth's beach huts

The fire looked to spread quickly up the grassy bank. Picture: Twitter/Ekaterina Berkova

By Rachael Kennedy

A huge fire has been spotted spreading toward Bournemouth beach as sunbathers gathered on the sand below.

Hundreds of beach-goers were forced to move away as the fire engulfed a verge behind the beach on Monday afternoon.

Police and fire services say the fire has engulfed several beach huts.

Pictures of the fire showed the flames spreading from the grassy verge near the sand to the top of the hill close to the promenade.

That escalated quickly, now up to the top of the hill #bournemouthbeach pic.twitter.com/7sx2J2t0Of — John Seto 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@john_seto) July 20, 2020

Beach hut explosion in Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/r8cJlZmp1S — Phoebe (@Phoebe_Siders) July 20, 2020

Speaking to LBC News, one witness, Phoebe Siders, said she had been evacuated from the area along with other beachgoers.

"There was huge black clouds and we noticed beach huts on fire," she said as she recalled the moment she saw the flames, adding that it was a "very dangerous" scene.

She said: "I’m not sure if anyone was hurt, hopefully not. It’s devastating to see.

"The emergency services have done a brilliant job."

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was currently attending the incident, and has urged people nearby to keep doors and windows closed due to "significant smoke".

It added that the fire was affecting three beach huts in total and 100 sqm of the cliff face.

The spokesperson told the Bournemouth Echo: "We were called to the scene at 3.51pm and have fire crews in attendance from Redhill Park, Springbourne, Westbourne and Christchurch, together with the aerial appliance from Westbourne.

"Additional crews are en route.

"The fire is causing significant smoke across the promenade and across West Hill Road.

"People are asked to stay away from the area, and to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution."

#LatestNews Please avoid the area of the West Cliff lift on Bournemouth’s West Cliff following a beach hut fire, which has spread to nearby beach huts and is moving up the cliff. A cordon is in place for the safety of members of the public. We are assisting with the cordon. — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) July 20, 2020

Dorset Police also called for people nearby to avoid the West Cliff lift due to the spreading blaze.

It added: "A cordon is in place for the safety of members of the public.

"We are assisting with the cordon."