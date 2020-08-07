I'm A Celebrity moved to UK for 2020 series due to Covid-19 pandemic

I'm A Celebrity will be filmed in the UK this year. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

I'm A Celebrity will be filmed in the UK this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities battling it will live in a rural castle in Britain instead of Australia, and will be trying to be crowned King or Queen of the castle instead of the jungle.

It will still be presented by Ant Mcpartlin and Dec Donelley who have fronted the show by two decades.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: ‘We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. ‘Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

