In his own words: Sir Cliff Richard pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn died yesterday aged 103. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Sir Cliff Richard has paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn after her death was announced yesterday at the age of 103.

Sir Cliff Richard, speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, said: “We’ve sung on the same stage… and I did record 'We’ll Meet Again' with her.

“Sometimes I feel we throw around the words legend and icon almost too freely.

“Now with the passing of Vera Lynn you are reminded, I was one of the lucky ones, we did work together.

“As a pop star you get used to being reached out at, but they [people who reached out to Vera Lynn], weren’t reaching out for a pop singer, they were reaching out to someone they truly loved.

“I heard words like God bless you, we love you, it was just fantastic and very moving.

“It wasn’t as if Vera just made records, she went to Burma, she went to all these different places where the men were out there fighting for all of us.

“And so to stand alongside her and to feel this warmth, in a way it bathed us all.

“I like using the word icon about her.”

The death of Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera, who sang We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, was announced in a statement yesterday that said: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.

"Further information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

Earlier this year, ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the Forces' Sweetheart spoke of remembering "the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Dame Vera, saying her "charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."