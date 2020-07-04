Islington shooting: Man in 20s dies after being found with gunshot wounds

A man in his 20s died after being found with gunshot wounds. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Islington, north London.

A man in his 20s died after being found with gunshot wounds near Pentonville.

Police were called to Roman Way, Islington, at around 3:20pm on Saturday following reports of shots fired.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. There have been no arrests, Scotland Yard said.

A witness said he saw the Islington incident from his window.

Police were called to Roman Way at around 3.20pm on Saturday. Picture: Google Street View

"I heard around seven shots, ran to window, and a guy on a bike or moped rode off," he said.

"He was looking back. When I looked to the park, I could see a guy staggering then fell.

"That was it then police came. They are taping the area now... No one's allowed to leave."

The witness who heard gunshots from his window in Islington added: "There's always crime around here, the shooting is shocking, but not much of a surprise.

"It's not nice though, especially near the local park."

The witness, Twitter user @AlpsLifee - who did not wish to share his real name, shared a video of the scene which shows a playground next to the police cordon on Roman Way.

A man from the area, who did not wish to be named, said he "knew the victim well", having heard their identity from a friend.

"I've grown up around the Caledonian Road for the majority of my younger life, I stopped hanging around on the streets in around 2016 but I have a lot of connections to the area still," he told PA.

"He was just one of the younger kids from my area who I knew from my time in hanging around on the Caledonian Road/Bemerton estate, I saw him a few weeks ago near Paradise Park.

"It's very sad and I feel for his family... but this young man is probably the 10th person I know from the borough to die due to violence so it's hardly a shock anymore."

"It's more shocking that he was shot rather than stabbed if anything.

"The Caledonian Road has a huge problem with gang rivalries... the rivalries are not dying out as the generations change, they are getting worse and I really don't have any answers on what we can do to change that."

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.”