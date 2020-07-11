Breaking News

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner dies aged 85

England World Cup winner Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Jack Charlton, a football World Cup winner for England in 1966 and a former Leeds United defender, has died aged 85.

The one-club legend, who was one of football's colourful characters, had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling dementia.

Charlton spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds United, making a joint club record 773 appearances, before retiring as a player in 1973 and going on to enjoy a successful and illustrious career as a manager.

One of English football's most popular and larger-than-life individuals, he had spells in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and the Republic of Ireland, who he guided to their first major finals at Euro '88 and two more in the space of 10 years.

Jack Charlton lifted the FA Cup with Leeds United in 1972. Picture: PA

A family statement read: "Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Rest in peace Jack pic.twitter.com/Z6iIuIAzIE — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020

Charlton's granddaughter, journalist Emma Wilkinson, tweeted: "Beyond sad to have to say goodbye to my beloved Grandad, Jack Charlton. He enriched so many lives through football, friendship and family. He was a kind, funny and thoroughly genuine man and our family will miss him enormously."

Leeds United tweeted that the club was "deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85".

Leeds United Supporters' Trust tweeted: "Another massively sad day for the fans and club as we lose another legend. RIP Big Jack. If there was ever a more prominent year for us to go up it's now, let's do it for Jack, Norman and Trevor."

The English Football League tweeted: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of @LUFC and @England legend Jack Charlton at the age of 85.

"Charlton made a club-record 773 appearances for Leeds United as a player and was a World Cup winner with his country. We will never forget him."

Former England midfielder Peter Reid tweeted: "RIP Jack, great man."

Reid added that he "nearly signed for him" during Charlton's days as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The England football team tweeted: "We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Jack's family, friends and former clubs."

The Football Association of Ireland tweeted: "The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever.

"Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time. #RIP"

Middlesbrough FC tweeted: "We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Jack Charlton, one of #Boro's greatest ever managers."

Another of Charlton's former clubs, Newcastle United, tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #NUFC manager and England World Cup winner, Jack Charlton at the age of 85. RIP, Jack. A true legend of the game."

Lady Elsie Robson, the widow of former Ipswich, Barcelona and Newcastle manager Sir Bobby Robson and friend of Charlton, paid tribute to the former defender.

In a statement she said: "Jack was a great friend and a wonderful supporter of our cancer charity. He'd come out to events and meet with fundraisers, and people were always so thrilled to meet a World Cup winner.

"He had such a way about him. He'd just make us all smile. I feel for Pat and the family after their great loss and they have our heartfelt sympathy."

This story is being updated...