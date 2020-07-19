Thousands of jubilant Leeds United fans descend on Millennium Square for huge party

19 July 2020, 21:04 | Updated: 19 July 2020, 21:46

By Matt Drake

Thousands of Leeds United fans have descended on Millennium Square for huge celebrations.

The club secured their promotion to the Premiership without having to kick a ball before today's match against Derby County.

But after their victory - which also secured them winning the Sky Bet Championship - fans descended on Millennium Square in Leeds city centre to celebrate the team reaching the Premiership for the first time in 16 years.

According to local reports, there is a growing police presence and some arrests have been made.

There were also scenes of rowdy celebrations with pictures showing smoke from flares.

Leeds-born boxing champion Josh Warrington was spotted among the crowd.

Celebrations at Elland Road began on Friday night after West Brom lost to Huddersfield, and several vehicles were damaged.

Leeds fans started an online fund to repair cars damaged by the jubilant fans.

Fan Gareth Cundall is trying to raise £20,000. He said: "I'm sure we've all seen and enjoyed the celebrations at Elland Road last night.

"Unfortunately some went too far and this car and a few others (POSSIBLY LUFC employees) were damaged by idiots.

"Let's show we're top fans and raise money towards repairing or replacing them."

