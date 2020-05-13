Southwark stabbing: Man dies following fight involving 'multiple men'

13 May 2020, 19:16 | Updated: 13 May 2020, 20:15

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has died after being stabbed in broad daylight following a fight on a London street involving a number of males.

Police rushed to Great Dover Street in Southwark at 17:28 on Wednesday evening following reports of a fight involving several men.

Officers found a male at the location with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical teams, including an air ambulance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon has been erected around the scene and a Section 60 order has been put in place.

Multiple people have been arrested and police are asking for witnesses.

Efforts to formally identify the man and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance both attended the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref CAD 5269. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

