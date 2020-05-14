Newborn baby girl found dead at Suffolk recycling centre

14 May 2020, 23:15

Police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby girl was found at a Suffolk recycling centre
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The body of a newborn baby girl has been found at a recycling centre in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the Ipswich Road facility in Needham Market at around 3pm on Thursday, shortly after the body was found.

Suffolk Police are treating the baby's death as unexplained and have set up a cordon in the area while investigations are carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger has directly appealed to the mother to come forward and seek medical assistance at a hospital.

"We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby," he said.

"Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help."

DCS Bridger added: "There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

"We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of 14 May 2020. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online by clicking here.

