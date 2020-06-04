Young child among four injured following shooting in Brent

4 June 2020, 00:48

Police responded to reports of gunshots in Energen Close, Harlesden. Picture: Google
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A young child is among four who were injured following a shooting in Brent, north-west London.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:45pm on Wednesday after gunshots were heard in Energen Close, Harlesden.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service both responded and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of those hurt were adults and one was a young child, Scotland Yard said.

All four were rushed to hospital but their conditions remain unclear.

There have been no arrests so far but the police are continuing their enquiries.

A section 60 order is in place for the borough of Brent until 7am on Thursday.

There will be additional police patrols overnight and a dispersal zone has been authorised for the Harlesden area.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 8326/03June. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

