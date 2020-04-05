Lord Bath of Longleat dies from coronavirus aged 87

Lord Bath pictured at Longleat House. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Alexander George Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, has died from coronavirus, it was announced today.

Longleat Safari Park, which he ran up until 2010 as part of his family seat of Longleat, announced his death in a statement posted online.

It read: “It is with the deepest sadness we have to announce Lord Bath has died at the age of 87.

“Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, passed away on Saturday 4th April.

“He was admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 28 March where it was confirmed he had the coronavirus.

“The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone.”

