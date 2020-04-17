Ticket holder comes forward to claim £57.8 million EuroMillions jackpot prize

17 April 2020, 15:13

A punter has come forward to claim the huge EuroMillions prize
A punter has come forward to claim the huge EuroMillions prize. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A claim has been made on a £57.8 million EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder.

An appeal was issued last month as the ticket, bought in South Ayrshire, was unclaimed but Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, has confirmed a claim has now been made.

The owner of the winning ticket matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Stars in the draw on Tuesday March 17 to take the £57,869,670 jackpot.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The claim is going through the validation process before any payment can be made.

Once the ticket has been validated and the money paid out, it is up to the winner to decide whether to go public.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "It is fantastic news that a lucky ticket-holder has now claimed this enormous prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

"During the current crisis, we'd like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail or claim a retail prize if they are already in-store to do an essential shop."

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Litter of wild boar piglets born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Wild boar piglets a ‘welcome new arrival’ to closed Whipsnade Zoo
File photo: Business secretary Alok Sharma will give Friday's press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Woolwich Ferry spins in support of the NHS

Woolwich Ferry sounds horn and twirls in River Thames in thank you to NHS staff
The NHS Nightingale North West Hospital in Manchester

Manchester’s Nightingale hospital brings light to a dark time, says Camilla
Coronavirus – Sat Apr 11, 2020

The NHS workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic
Edinburgh Royal Infimary

‘Much-loved’ NHS worker, 73, dies after coronavirus infection