Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault on police officer
6 May 2020, 21:28 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 21:39
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was seriously assaulted in an alleyway in north west London.
The attack followed a vehicle and then foot chase in the Hendon area at just after 7pm on Wednesday.
The officer was assaulted when he cornered a suspect in an alley.
The injuries to the officer are not thought to be life-threatening.
A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.
More to follow...