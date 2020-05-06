Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault on police officer

6 May 2020, 21:28 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 21:39

A police officer has been assaulted in north West London
A police officer has been assaulted in north West London. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was seriously assaulted in an alleyway in north west London.

The attack followed a vehicle and then foot chase in the Hendon area at just after 7pm on Wednesday.

The officer was assaulted when he cornered a suspect in an alley.

The injuries to the officer are not thought to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus

New study reveals blueprint for getting out of Covid-19 lockdown
Debenhams is set to close five stores

Debenhams to close five stores with potential 1,000 job losses
Robert Jenrick

PPE not necessary for teachers on school return, minister says
Labour MP Nadia Whittome says she has been sacked as a carer for speaking out about PPE

Labour MP 'sacked working as carer after speaking out about PPE shortages'
Newspapers

Government urges public to ‘buy a newspaper’

Coronavirus testing

Explanation demanded as Government misses test target for fourth consecutive day