Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault on police officer

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was seriously assaulted in an alleyway in north west London.

The attack followed a vehicle and then foot chase in the Hendon area at just after 7pm on Wednesday.

The officer was assaulted when he cornered a suspect in an alley.

The injuries to the officer are not thought to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

