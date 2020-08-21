Manchester United captain Harry Maguire 'arrested' in Mykonos

21 August 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 11:26

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been detained by Greek police after an alleged incident in Mykonos
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been detained by Greek police after an alleged incident in Mykonos. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greece involving captain Harry Maguire.

The England defender, 27, is reported to have been arrested following an incident on the island of Mykonos.

The club said in a statement: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment."

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

Maguire's girlfriend Fern Hawkins on Thursday posted a picture of herself and the player together, with the caption: "Holidays with you..."

Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last summer for £80million.

In his first season at Old Trafford he was an ever-present in the Premier League, scoring one goal.

More to follow

